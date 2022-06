Reading Time: < 1 minute

The world’s probably heaviest lump of amber on display during the official weighing before an attempt to enter it in the Guinness Book of Records at the Amber Museum in Gdansk, Poland.

The piece of Amber, 20 million years old, weighs 68.20 kg and was purchased for PLN 140,000 (ca. EUR 29,800).

Via EPA-EFE/Adam Warzawa