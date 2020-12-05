Photo Story: Record breaking chocolate nougat in Madrid

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Bakers work in the production of the longest chocolate nougat in the world at Cibeles Palace in Madrid, Spain.

The 50-meter-long nougat is made of 200 kilos of chocolate, 100 litres of cream, 30 kilos of sugar and around 20 more kilos of other ingredients.

Spanish chef Justo Almendrote led the production, and the profits will be donated to ‘Fundacion Esperanza y Alegria’.

Spanish chef Justo Almendrote (R) during the production of the longest chocolate nougat in the world at Cibeles Palace in Madrid.

Via EPA-EFE/KIKO HUESCA

