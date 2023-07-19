PHOTO STORY: Recovery operation of aircraft that crashed in a building in Chrcynno, Poland

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Rescue services try to recover a wreckage of a Cessna plane that crashed into a building in Chrcynno, Central Poland.

On 17 July evening the Cessna plane, while landing in bad weather conditions, hit a hangar where a group of people had taken shelter in Chrcynno, Poland.

According to a spokesman for the Warsaw Metropolitan Police Commander, five people were killed and eight are injured in the accident. The Polish State Commission for Investigation of Aircraft Accidents investigates the causes of the crash.

Via EPA-EFE/LESZEK SZYMANSKI

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group