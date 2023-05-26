Photo story: Red Star Belgrade win the Serbian soccer Cup Final

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Players of Red Star celebrate after winning the Serbian soccer Cup Final match between Red Star Belgrade and FK Cukaricki in Belgrade, Serbia, on Thursday evening.

Red Star staged a remarkable comeback to claim a 2-1 victory in the final of the Serbian Cup at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade to complete their double for the 2022-23 season.

Red Star has already won the Serbian Super Liga and have added the Serbian Cup, which they have won for the third consecutive time.

Photo: EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first