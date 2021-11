Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral is lit up in red color as Catholic faithful pray outside to mark Red Wednesday in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 24 November 2021. Red Wednesday is a worldwide campaign during which places of worship, and sometimes notable landmarks, are lit up in red to symbolically commemorate and honor the sacrifice of persecuted Christians and to promote religious freedom.

EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA