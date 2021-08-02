Photo Story – Refugees at a beach in Istanbul

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Crowd of mostly Syrian and Afghan refugees spend their weekend at Menekse Beach, in Istanbul, Turkey, 01 August 2021. Turkey is one of the largest refugee populations in the world, especially Syrians. As of 28 April 2021, the number of registered Syrians under temporary protection in Turkey increased by 4,396 compared to the previous month, bringing the total to 3.6 million, nearly half of them are minors. The United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) states that as of 2019, there were 5,678,800 refugees and irregular migrants in Turkey.

VIA EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA