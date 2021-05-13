Eurovision, Photo Story, The Netherlands

Photo Story – Rehearsals – 65th Eurovision Song Contest

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Destiny from Malta with the song ‘Je Me Casse’ performs during rehearsals for the Second Semi-Final of the 65th annual Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) at the Rotterdam Ahoy arena, in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 13 May 2021. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, only a limited number of visitors is allowed at the 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC2021) that is taking place in an adapted form at the Rotterdam Ahoy and consist of two semi-finals, on 18 and 20 May 2021, and a grand final on 22 May 2021.

VIA EPA-EFE/PATRICK VAN EMST

Related Stories