Photo Story: Renovation of the Polish Aviation Museum in Krakow

A series of photos taken during renovation work that are taking place at the Polish Aviation Museum in Krakow, Poland.

The Museum renovates its historic buildings and prepares and constructs a new permanent exhibition.

Aircraft on display at the Polish Aviation Museum in Krakow, Poland.

Cataloguer of Collections Krzysztof Mroczkowski shows the French Clerget 9B aero engine from 1915 on display at the Polish Aviation Museum in Krakow, Poland.

Via EPA-EFE/JACEK BEDNARCZYK

