A rescue helicopter over the landslide site in Ask, Norway, early 31 December 2020.

The search for the missing continues as several homes were taken by a large landslide and clay landslide on 30 December.

Ten people were injured, one of them critically, and 11 were classified as missing after a landslide in southern Norway swept away more than a dozen buildings in the early hours of Wednesday.

A general nighttime view of the site where a big landslide hit a residential area in the village Ask, some 40 kilometers north of Oslo, Norway. EPA-EFE/JIL YNGLAND

EPA-EFE/Terje Bendiksby

