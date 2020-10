Reading Time: < 1 minute

A visitor looks at a painting after the ceremonial opening of an exhibition of Irish artist Sean Scully’s life’s works ‘Passenger – A Retrospective’ in the Hungarian National Gallery in Budapest, Hungary.

The exhibition showcases almost hundred works of Scully, one of the most important contemporary representatives of abstract art.

Wearing protective masks against the infection of novel coronavirus Irish artist Sean Scully attends the ceremonial opening of an exhibition of his life’s works ‘Passenger – A Retrospective’ in the Hungarian National Gallery in Budapest, Hungary.



