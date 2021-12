Reading Time: < 1 minute

People attend the opening of ‘Retrospectrum’ art exhibition by the singer Bob Dylan, at the Frost Art Museum building at Florida International University in Miami, Florida, USA, 30 November 2021. ‘Retrospectrum’ is the most expensive exhibition of Dylan’s artwork ever presented in the United States, straddling six decades, over 180 paintings, drawings, ironwork, and ephemera.

VIA EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH