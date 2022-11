Reading Time: < 1 minute

Taisia and Dmytro try to bring back their cow, who they released in mid-March before evacuations from their home, in Posad-Pokrovske village began, in Kherson region, Ukraine, 20 November 2022. Ukrainian troops entered Kherson on 11 November after Russian troops had withdrawn from the city.

Kherson was captured in the early stage of the conflict, shortly after Russian troops had entered Ukraine in February 2022.

EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

