Salernitana’s Franck Ribery greets spectators before the Italian Serie A soccer match between US Salernitana and Spezia Calcio at the Arechi stadium in Salerno, Italy, 22 October 2022.

The 39-year-old Ribery on 21 October 2022 announced his retirement from professional soccer.

EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PICA

