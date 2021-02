Reading Time: < 1 minute

Firefighters enter the Tacumbu prison following a riot, in Asuncion, Paraguay, on 16 February 2021. After negotiations with the Minister of Justice Cecilia Perez, whose presence was one of the inmate’s demands, prisoners released the 18 guards who were being held, hostage.

EPA-EFE/Nathalia Aguilar

