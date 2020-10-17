Photo story – Roberta Metsola augurs Miriam Dalli on her co-option in Malta’s Parliament

Reading Time: < 1 minute

“We argued many time but shared visions and challenges.” MEP Roberta Metsola sent a greeting to MEP Miriam Dalli, following the news of the Labour Party’s decision to co-opt her in Malta’s Parliament. In her message Metsola expressed her congratulations to a colleague who in her words, while often been on the opposing sides of the political arguments, both understood the need to represent the country in Europe and faced the challenges women in politics face, including raising children under the political lens.

