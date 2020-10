Reading Time: < 1 minute

British artist and filmmaker Steve McQueen arrives for the screening of ‘Soul’ on Thursday evening at the 15th annual Rome International Film Festival, in Rome, Italy.

The film festival runs from 15 to 25 October.

Rome’s Mayor Virginia Raggi arrives for the screening of ‘Soul’ at the 15th annual Rome Film Festival, in Rome, Italy.

Via EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

