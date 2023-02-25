Photo Story: Rome lights up on anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout photo made available by the Italian government press office shows a general view of the Palazzo Chigi where the colours of the Ukrainian national flag are projected, Rome, Italy, on the night of Friday 24 February 2023, to commemorate the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. One year on, fighting continues in many parts of the country.

Via EPA-EFE/Filippo Attili / Italian government press office

