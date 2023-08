Reading Time: < 1 minute

A mural by street artist “Anonimo74” depicts Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku on a wall in Rione Monti, Rome, Italy.

Lukaku joined Serie A side AS Roma on loan from English side Chelsea.

Via EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group