Who are Rosa and Ruby, in “Rosa sat, so Ruby could walk, so Kamala could run.”

Kamala Harris has created history by becoming the first woman Vice President-elect of the United States of America. Her ethnic connection to Jamaica and India has found a soft spot among people of colour worldwide. Praised and congratulations are flowing in for her from all corners.

The composite, which is being shared on social media includes a design by Bria Goeller, which depicts Kamala Harris shadowing Ruby Bridges famous walk, immortalised in the 1964 painting The Problem We All Live With by Norman Rockwell. Ruby Bridges is an American civil rights activist. She was the first African-American child to desegregate the all-white William Frantz Elementary School in Louisiana during the New Orleans school desegregation crisis on 14 November 1960.

Rosa Parks was an American activist in the civil rights movement best known for her pivotal role in the Montgomery bus boycott. The United States Congress has called her “the first lady of civil rights” and “the mother of the freedom movement”.[1]

On December 1, 1955, in Montgomery, Alabama, Parks rejected bus driver James F. Blake’s order to relinquish her seat in the “coloured section” to a white passenger, after the whites-only section was filled. Parks was not the first person to resist bus segregation

One of these posts was by Sr Rose Pacatte, Founding Director of the Pauline Center for Media Studies used Facebook to highlight the signficance of the election of Kamala Harris.

In her post she said which carried the quote by Goeller“Rosa sat, so Ruby could walk, so Kamala could run”, Sr Pacette said “a woman of color, of Jamaican-Indian parentage will hold the second highest office in the land. I am incredibly moved. “Women hold up half the sky.” When women are involved, problems get solved.”

