A carnival float depicting an Iranian man entangled in a woman’s hair parades during the annual Rose Monday (Rosenmontag) parade in Duesseldorf, Germany, 20 February 2023. #

Rose Monday is the traditional highlight of the carnival season in many German cities.

Via EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

