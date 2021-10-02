Photo Story – Royal gardening and tree planting

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Queen Elizabeth and The Duke of Rothesay welcomed local schoolchildren onto the Balmoral Estate to mark the start of the Queen’s Green Canopy tree planting season in the UK.

Her Majesty and His Royal Highness planted a copper beech as part of the Platinum Jubilee initiative.

The children are the first class in the UK to undertake the Junior Forester Award, launched today. The Junior Forestry Award teaches children about the environmental benefits of trees, as well as practical woodland management skills.

Photo/Story – Royal Family Facebook Page