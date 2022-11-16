Photo Story: Royals attend Red Cross charity event in Monaco

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Prince Albert II of Monaco (L) and Princess Charlene of Monaco (R) leave after attending a charity event in the run up to Christmas at the Red Cross headquarters in Monaco, on Wednesday 16 November 2022, ahead of Monaco’s National Day on 19 November.

Via EPA-EFE/VALERY HACHE / POOL

