Reading Time: < 1 minute

A runner is gored by a bull of Victoriano del Rio ranch during the seventh bull running of San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

Pamplona’s Running of the Bulls, known locally as Sanfermines, is held annually from 06 to 14 July in commemoration of the city’s patron saint.

Visitors from all over the world attend the fiesta.

Via EPA-EFE/JESUS DIGES

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group