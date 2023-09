Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ryanair Pilot representatives demonstrate on the first day of a two-day pilot strike at Brussels South Charleroi airport in Gosselies, Belgium, 14 September 2023.

At Brussels South Charleroi Airport, a major hub for Ryanair in Europe, where 16 planes are based, 58 flights have been cancelled as Belgian pilots’ strike for the fourth time this summer.

Via EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

