An employee loads a car with bags of Sachertorte chocolate cakes for delivery at the traditional Hotel Sacher in Vienna, Austria.

Due the ongoing Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic the Hotel Sacher offers a free delivery option in February 2021 to order the Sachertorte, found by Franz Sacher in 1832, in Vienna for the Valentine’s Day on 14 February 2021.

Employees prepare bags of Sachertorte chocolate cakes for delivery at the traditional Hotel Sacher in Vienna, Austria.

Sachertorte chocolate cakes for delivery are seen at the traditional Hotel Sacher in Vienna, Austria.

Via EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

