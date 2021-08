Reading Time: < 1 minute

Tax and police authorities prepare to destroy a shipment of cocaine at the Shangallo farm in Ilopango, El Salvador 10 August 2021. The authorities of El Salvador incinerated a shipment of 1.37 tons of cocaine recently seized in Pacific waters, with a value in the drug trafficking market of more than 34 million US dollar, reported the Attorney General’s Office (FGR).

VIA EPA-EFE/RODRIGO SURA