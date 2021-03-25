Family and friends place photographs during the posthumous tribute dedicated to Katherine Diaz, who died on 19 March when she was struck by lightning on La Bocana beach, in Tamanique, El Salvador 23 March 2021. Diaz, who was part of the Salvadoran surfing team, was honored on 23 March by her colleagues and family.
Photo Story – Salvadoran surfers say goodbye to companion who died from lightning strike
