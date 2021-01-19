Photo Story: Salvator Mundi: stolen Leonardo-school painting found in Naples flat

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two police officers stand next to the recovered painting ‘Salvator Mundi’, in Naples, southern Italy, on 18 January 2021 (issued 19 January 2021).

The 15th-century painting of Christ the Saviour from the school of Leonardo da Vinci, part of the ‘DOMA’ collection, has been recovered by police during a search in Naples after it was stolen from the Basilica di San Domenico Maggiore in the southern Italian city two years ago.

A 36-year-old, the owner of the flat, has been detained on suspicion of receiving stolen goods, media reported.

EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

