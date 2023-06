Reading Time: < 1 minute

People walk past a Star Wars sand sculpture exhibition at Fulong beach in New Taipei city, Taiwan, 21 June 2023.

This year’s sand sculptures feature various Disney characters made by various international sand sculptors.

The exhibition will run until 10 October 2023.

Photo: EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first