Photo Story: Santa Claus Village in Arctic Circle almost deserted due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Only a few visitors stroll the snow covered but almost empty streets in the Santa Claus village at the Arctic Circle, near Rovaniemi, Finland.

Santa Claus village on the Arctic Circle has been struck hard by the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in tourist staying home and leaving the streets of the village almost empty.

An empty mall in the Santa Claus village at the Arctic Circle, near Rovaniemi, Finland.

The famous postal service – with letters and parcels sent directly from Santa’s own post office – has been reduced and local restaurants and souvenir shops have far less customers than usual at the start of the pre-Christmas season.

Almost empty streets in the Santa Claus village at the Arctic Circle, near Rovaniemi, Finland.

Visitors wearing protective face masks write postcards in the Santa Claus village at the Arctic Circle, near Rovaniemi, Finland.

Elf Härveli from the Santa Claus office wears a protective face mask as she waits for customers in Santa Claus village at the Arctic Circle, near Rovaniemi, Finland.

