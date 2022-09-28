Photo Story: Satellite images showing traffic jam near Russia’s border with Georgia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows traffic jam near Russia’s border with Georgia, issued 27 September 2022.

Russian President Putin announced in a televised address to the nation on 21 September, that he signed a decree on partial mobilization in the Russian Federation due to the conflict in Ukraine.

Georgian Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri said, that in recent days some 10,000 Russians have crossed the border with Georgia every day.

Thousands of Russian men left Russia since the mobilization was announced.

Photo: EPA-EFE/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first