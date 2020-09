Halifax reports that UK house prices jump by most since 2016 to hit new high British house prices jumped by the most since 2016 in August to hit a record high, mortgage lender ...

PizzaExpress gets approval from lenders to close 73 UK outlets Restaurant group PizzaExpress said on Monday its lenders had approved a plan to shutter 73 of its r...

Emirates airline issued over $1.4 bln in coronavirus-related refunds Emirates airline has issued over 5 billion dirhams ($1.4 billion) in refunds related to the new cor...

Photo story: Schools open in Croatia Students wearing face masks sit in their class at school in Zagreb, Croatia, 07 September 2020. Cro...

Polish Deputy PM says unemployment may fall below 5% in 2021 Unemployment in Poland may fall below 5% next year while the economy grows 4%, Deputy Prime Ministe...

Photo story: School year starts in some Spanish regions Workers help to sanitize children's hands at the entrance of Aldapeta Maria Ikastetxea school in Sa...

Many Americans face bleak winter as Covid takes toll on mental health Every winter, as the days get shorter, darker and colder, millions of Americans suffer debilitating...

Italy antitrust opens inquiry into Google, Apple, Dropbox on cloud computing Italy's antitrust authority said on Monday it had opened an inquiry into Google Inc, Apple Inc and ...

Ukraine to ship wheat to Saudi for the first time in 12 years Ukraine will supply milling wheat to Saudi Arabia for the first time in 12 years, exporter Continen...

Russia’s Navalny comes out of coma Russia's Opposition figure Alexei Nalvany has come out of a coma that was induced after he was foun...

Malta: Industrial Production Index up for second month The Index of Industrial Production rose by 1.3 percent in July from the month before, driven mainly ...

Ireland enters recession Ireland's gross domestic product fell by 6.1% quarter-on-quarter from April to June, pushing the ec...

IKEA’s shopping centres arm aims to open its first U.S. mall within a year IKEA's shopping centres business hopes to open the doors of its first mall in the United States wit...

Russia reports 5,185 new coronavirus cases, 51 deaths Russia reported 5,185 new coronavirus cases on Monday, pushing its national tally to 1,030,690, the...

British health secretary says rise in UK COVID-19 ‘concerning’ but not out of control The rise in COVID-19 infections in Britain is "concerning", Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on M...

Philippines sees lowest amount of Covid-19 cases in nearly 8 weeks The Philippines' health ministry on Monday reported 1,383 new coronavirus infections, its lowest nu...

UK airport bosses warn PM Johnson of ‘irreparable’ damage without tests on arrival The Telegraph reported that Boris Johnson has been warned by the bosses of the UK’s 20 biggest airp...

Azerbaijan’s SOCAR Trading targets U.S. crude, LNG expansion Azerbaijan's SOCAR Trading has returned to expansion mode and aims to increase its presence in liqu...

Italy wants to find a buyer for Monte dei Paschi by year-end Italy's Treasury wants to find a buyer for Monte dei Paschi di Siena by the end of the year to help...