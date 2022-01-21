Divers dressed in a lion dance costume (L) look at a shark while performing inside the ‘Aquaria KLCC’ aquarium ahead Chinese New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 21 January 2022. The Lunar New Year, also known as Spring Festival in China, falls on 01 February in 2022, marking the beginning of the Year of the Tiger.
Photo Story – Scuba God of Fortune and Lion Dance ahead of Chinese New Year Celebration
