A pro-democracy protester scuffles with a pro-monarchy one during an anti-government protest at the democracy monument in Bangkok, Thailand, 14 October 2020.

Pro-democracy protesters take part in a rally against the royalist elite and the military-backed government calling for the resignation of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, the rewrite of the new charter the monarchy reformed under the constitution.

Pro-democracy protesters (R) scuffle with pro-monarchy ones (L) during an anti-government protest at the democracy monument in Bangkok, Thailand.

Via EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

