Red paint is seen over the Monument to the Soviet Soldier, an ossuary containing the remains of those who died in the Second World War, in Sofia, Bulgaria, 31 May 2023.

The monument was painted red as a sign of support for the Ukrainian people in the war against Russia, which has been going on for more than a year.

Via EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

