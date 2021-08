Light pollution from street lamps linked to insect loss Scientists say light pollution may be contributing to "worrying" declines in insects seen in recent...

Twin bomb attacks at Kabul airport leave several dead WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - There were at least two explosions near Kabul's airport amid a huge ...

Trial suggests malaria sickness could be cut by 70% A new approach to protecting young African children from malaria could reduce deaths and illness fr...

UK accounting watchdog plans to bolster audit firm governance Britain's accounting watchdog plans to strengthen "significantly" its audit firm governance cod...

Heart inflammation risk boosted slightly by vaccine, more by COVID-19 – study The use of Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE’s widely used COVID-19 vaccine marginally incr...

Evacuations from Afghanistan by country The United States and allies are hurrying to evacuate as many people from Afghanistan as possible b...

EU says COVID boosters may have higher legal risks without EMA approval European Union countries that decide to use COVID-19 vaccine booster shots may face increased legal...

Spanish rescuers pull body from collapsed building, one still missing Firefighters in the Spanish coastal town of Peniscola found the body of a teenager early on Thursda...

Covid risk increasing in Sicily and Sardinia Sicily and Sardinia risk turning from low COVID risk white to moderate risk yellow after the two is...