Migrants disembark from the ship Sea-Watch 3 in Pozzallo, near Ragusa, Sicily Island, southern Italy, 23 October 2021.

The Sea Watch 3 ship arrived in Pozzallo with 406 migrants rescued in various operations in the Mediterranean. Italian authorities allowed the ship of the German NGO safe harbour and the disembarkment of the migrants.

Photo: EPA-EFE/FRANCESCO RUTA