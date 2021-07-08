Parts of a Second Temple period public building which is considered the most luxurious found to date, in Jerusalem, 07 July 2021 (issued 08 July 2021). The discovery comes after archaeological excavations were recently conducted in the Western Wall Tunnels. According to the Israel Antiquities Authority, the find is considered the most magnificent public building from the Second Temple period that has ever been discovered in Jerusalem’s Old city. It is believed to be from the Herodian period and was apparently used for public functions.
Photo Story – Second Temple-period public building found in Jerusalem
