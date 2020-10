Reading Time: < 1 minute

Disposable face masks at the ROC of Twente school in Almelo, the Netherlands.

The secondary school organization made the wearing of mouth masks compulsory in all 29 branches of the school.

The obligation applies to pupils and teachers as well as to other staff of the schools and also to visitors. They must always wear a mask when moving within the buildings.

Via EPA-EFE/VINCENT JANNINK

Like this: Like Loading...