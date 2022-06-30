Photo Story: Severe storms cause flooding and damage in southern Austria

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout photo made available by the Austrian Federal Police in Carinthia (Kaernten) shows a flooded car after heavy rains and a mudslide in the southern region of Carinthia, Austria,.

At least one person died in a mudslide after heavy rainfall caused damage in the southern state of Carinthia, according to the Austrian national public service broadcaster ORF.

Numerous fire brigades as well as the army and road construction departments have been deployed in the region.

Via EPA-EFE/CARINTHIA POLICE HANDOUT