Photo Story – Shangai Lockdown

Photo A girl takes a Covid-19 test in a residential community under lockdown in Shanghai, China, 16 April 2022. Shanghai reported on 16 April, 3,590 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 19,923 local asymptomatic infections, according to the Shanghai Health Commission. On 1 April 2022, the city went into a general lockdown for 4 days. Those 4 days turned into 16 days and counting. The lockdown restrictions have been lifted off some residential buildings. However, the majority is still locked. Most delivery services are blocked off leading to a lack of possibilities to buy food and groceries.
