A woman wearing a mask for protection stands near a Beethoven installation in the Concert Hall in Shanghai, China.

The Shanghai Concert Hall marked the 250th anniversary of German composer and pianist Ludwig van Beethoven (born in December 1770).

This commemoration is a one-part museum, one-part art installation, and a labyrinth of Beethoven’s work.

A woman poses next to a Beethoven installation in the Concert Hall in Shanghai, China.

People watch a Beethoven presentation movie in the Concert Hall in Shanghai, China.

Via EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

