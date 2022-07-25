Photo Story – Shipping and houseboats suffer from low water along the Waal in Netherlands

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dry houseboats along the Waal near Nijmegen. Shipping is experiencing nuisance due to low water in the Waal near Nijmege The ongoing drought is causing low water levels in the rivers in the east of the country. Rijkswaterstaat issues daily warnings for the Waal and the IJssel. Earlier this week, Rijkswaterstaat was forced to close the lock in the Maas-Waal Canal due to the very low water level in the Waal. EPA-EFE/VINCENT JANNINK

