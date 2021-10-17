Photo Story: Ships queue to enter terminals in Los Angeles and Long Beach

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout satellite image available by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows dozens of cargo ships waiting offshore for their turn to unload goods in the Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach, Southern California, USA.

The two ports, the busiest container ports in the United States, had previously an average of one, or at most two ships waiting to dock.

Booming demand for consumer and goods, labor shortages, bad weather, and COVID-related issues are contributing to backlogs of cargo ships at ports around the world.

Photo – EPA-EFE/NASA HANDOUT