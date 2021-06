Reading Time: < 1 minute

The sinkhole of 97 meters in diameter and an approximate depth of 20 meters, in the municipality of Juan C. Bonilla, in the state of Puebla, Mexico.

The large sinkhole that appeared almost a week ago in the central Mexican state of Puebla continued to spread this Friday and caused the collapse of a wall and a bedroom of the house located on the edge of the hole.

Photo: EPA-EFE/Hilda Rios