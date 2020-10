Reading Time: < 1 minute

Handout photos made available by the Drouot Auction House in Paris shows the skeleton of an Allosaurus dinosaur species from the Upper Jurassic (161-145 million years) discovered in the Johnson County, Wyoming, USA.

It is 3.50-meter-high and 10 meters long.

The skeleton will be auctioned at Drouot on 13 October 2020 and is estimated to fetch between 1,000,000 and 1,200,000 euros.

Via EPA-EFE/BINOCHE-GIQUELLO / DROUOT

