Photo Story: Skywhalepapa and Skywhale sculpture in Canberra

Reading Time: < 1 minute

People watch as the new hot air balloon sculpture Skywhalepapa (right) and its companion balloon Skywhale (commissioned 2013) are being filled with hot air during the official launch event in Canberra, Australia, 07 February 2021.

Skywhalepapa and Skywhale were designed by artist Patricia Piccinini and are considered a contemporary sculpture, and certified aircraft. Weather conditions meant that the hot air balloons were not able to fly instead they were tethered near the National Gallery of Australia.

EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

CorporateDispatchPRO – Beyond Headlines About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust. Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first

Like this: Like Loading...