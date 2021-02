Reading Time: < 1 minute

The coffin with slain Italian ambassador Luca Attanasio is laid to rest at the cemetery in Attanasio’s hometown of Limbiate, near Milan, Italy, 27 February 2021.

The Italian ambassador to the DR Congo Attanasio, and a carabiniere Iacovacci were killed on 22 February in an attack on the road between Goma and Rutshuru.

Zakia Seddiki, widow of slain Italian ambassador Luca Attanasio, attends his funeral at the cemetery in Attanasio’s hometown of Limbiate.

People attend the funeral service for slain Italian ambassador Luca Attanasio, in Attanasio’s hometown of Limbiate, near Milan, Italy.

Funeral service for the Carabiniere, Vittorio Iacovacci, killed in an attack in Congo on 22 February on the road between Goma and Rutshuru, at Fossanova Abbey, near Latina, Italy, 26 February 2021.

People pay their respect as the coffin of slain Italian ambassador Luca Attanasio is laid out in Attanasio’s hometown of Limbiate, near Milan, Italy.

