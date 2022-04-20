Photo Story: Slavic Festival at Krakus mound in Krakow

Reading Time: < 1 minute

People dressed in Slavic costumes and members of the public take part in the Rekawka Slavic Festival at Krakus mound in Krakow, Poland.

After a two-year break caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the traditional Rekawka Festival returned to the historical Krakus Mound.

The Slavic festival connected to pagan rituals is related to the start of the spring dating back to the early Middle Ages.

The event brings together a fair with food, wood, and metal artifacts, and to close it, a Slavic battle between different clans took place.

Via EPA-EFE/Lukasz Gagulski