Children play with a python at Naka Snake Cafe in Bangkok, Thailand.

Siam Serpentarium, a snake museum in Bangkok home of snakes from around the world, opened its Naka Snake Cafe where visitors can eat food, bakeries and enjoy their favorite drinks while getting close, playing, and interacting with various kinds of nonvenomous serpent buddies as part of the educational exhibition.

A Thai girl poses for a souvenir photograph with a cobra sculpture at Naka Snake Cafe in Bangkok, Thailand.

A Thai three-year-old girl, Manussarin Chaikool eats next to a Garter Snake crawling inside a clear glass box at Naka Snake Cafe in Bangkok, Thailand.

Via EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

